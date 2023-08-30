Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.7 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.