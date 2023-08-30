FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FirstService by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,844,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

