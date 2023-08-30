First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

