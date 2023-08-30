First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of FPL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
