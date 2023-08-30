First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 50.2% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 158,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

