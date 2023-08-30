First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $87.71.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.