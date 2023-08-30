First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $87.71.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8,301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 305,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 301,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 218,362 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 329,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

