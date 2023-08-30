First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2786 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

