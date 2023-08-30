First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2786 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
