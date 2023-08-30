First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 134.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

