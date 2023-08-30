First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.