First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB
First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.3 %
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Hawaiian
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.