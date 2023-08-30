First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,187. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.02%.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
