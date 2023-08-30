First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.25 on Friday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

