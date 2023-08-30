First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.
In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 817,038 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 282,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
