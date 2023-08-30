Financial Contrast: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) vs. eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and eDreams ODIGEO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 23.00% 2.05% 1.17% eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 eDreams ODIGEO 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trip.com Group and eDreams ODIGEO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than eDreams ODIGEO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and eDreams ODIGEO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 8.89 $206.00 million $1.25 31.98 eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than eDreams ODIGEO.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats eDreams ODIGEO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About eDreams ODIGEO

(Get Free Report)

eDreams ODIGEO S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance. eDreams ODIGEO S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.