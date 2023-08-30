FIL Ltd Sells 708,385 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,385 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 2,387.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,916.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,916.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,936 shares of company stock worth $476,847 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

