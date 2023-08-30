FIL Ltd Sells 527 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $367.62 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.70 and its 200-day moving average is $328.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.63.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

