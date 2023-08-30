FIL Ltd Sells 38,050 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Profound Medical worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 280,832 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,778,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 423.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

