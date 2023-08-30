FIL Ltd Sells 33,253 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $265.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average is $194.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

