FIL Ltd Sells 293,452 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,452 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lufax were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $29,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lufax by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,895,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Lufax Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

