FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,275 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %

SPG opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.