FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of SCHN opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.63 million, a PE ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.59%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

