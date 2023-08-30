FIL Ltd Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,584 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $311,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

