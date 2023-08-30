FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

