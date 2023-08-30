FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,337 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

