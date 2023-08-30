FIL Ltd Has $16.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

AMD opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5,293.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.