FIL Ltd Has $15.10 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,938 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

VRTX opened at $351.26 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.82.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.