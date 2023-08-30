FIL Ltd Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $53.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

