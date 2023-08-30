FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,850 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,836,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 224,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

