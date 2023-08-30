FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,040,006 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 390,381 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.