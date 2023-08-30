FIL Ltd Buys New Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 162,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after acquiring an additional 567,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,673,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 1.2 %

MMS stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

