FIL Ltd Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,242,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,836,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

