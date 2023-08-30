FIL Ltd Buys 99,096 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,096 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

