Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $178.35 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $178.35 million and $38.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,869,717 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.