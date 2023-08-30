Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $179.82 million and $2.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,869,717 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.