Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $2,002,250 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.