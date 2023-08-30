Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $2,002,250 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $180.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.