Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 7,335 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

