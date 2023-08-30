Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIEW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
