Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIEW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.