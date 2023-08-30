F.N.B. Co. (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
F.N.B. Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
