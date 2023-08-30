F.N.B. Co. (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

