ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.67 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after acquiring an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,232,000 after purchasing an additional 230,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LiveRamp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 295,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.08. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $32.97.
Insider Activity at LiveRamp
In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
