ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,810,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,131,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

