ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 133,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PARR stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

