ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Globant by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Globant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $222,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of GLOB opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
