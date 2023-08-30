Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $35.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

