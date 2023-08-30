EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

