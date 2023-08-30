EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 236.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.