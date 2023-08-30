EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EVGIF remained flat at C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. EverGen Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on EverGen Infrastructure from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

