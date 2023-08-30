Evercore ISI Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $13.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HAIN opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

