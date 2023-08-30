Evercore ISI Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $25.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.71 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $200,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,623,998 shares of company stock valued at $73,155,187. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.