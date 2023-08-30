Evercore ISI Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $25.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.