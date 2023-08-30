Evercore ISI Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $110.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.55.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

