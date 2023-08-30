EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

EuroSite Power Stock Up 47.5 %

EUSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

