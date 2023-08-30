EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Up 47.5 %
EUSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07.
About EuroSite Power
