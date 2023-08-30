Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $54.00 million and $2.27 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,324,455 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

